One of the first cases I studied at Villanova was Tinker v. Des Moines, a seminal case in free speech and students’ rights. In December 1965, the week I turned 4, a group of high school students in Des Moines, Iowa, decided to wear black armbands to class in protest of the Vietnam War. They were suspended and filed a lawsuit against the school district claiming that their First Amendment rights had been violated. Two lower courts dismissed their claims, but the Supreme Court reversed.