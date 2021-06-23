Cancel
Biogen's drug for Alzheimer's with Eisai gets breakthrough status in U.S

June 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Japanese partner Eisai Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted breakthrough therapy designation to their experimental therapy, lecanemab, for patients with early Alzheimer’s.

The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen’s Aduhelm, which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer’s in order to stave off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take care of oneself.

Lecanemab is also being studied in a large trial on people with evidence of amyloid in their brains, who do not yet have symptoms of the disease. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

