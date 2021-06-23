Cancel
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio border noting over 900 percent increase in migrants boarding trains

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
U.S. Border Patrol agents in Uvalde Station have apprehended 3,390 undocumented migrants through train check operations since last October.

This is a 911 percent increase in comparison to last fiscal year's 372 migrants that were apprehended. All undocumented immigrants were processed under CBP guidelines.

“Uvalde Station continues to see a troubling increase in migrants encountered during train check operations,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “They are found hiding in many dangerous storage areas to avoid detection, putting their lives at risk. With the increase in temperatures during the summer months, this mode of transportation could turn deadly.”

The release did not note whether the COVID-19 pandemic may have had an impact on the increase in numbers.

