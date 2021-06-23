Cancel
Cedar City, UT

Shine the bat signal! Batman spotted in Cedar City

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 8 days ago
Cedar City residents can sleep easier these days knowing that one of the world's most renowned crimefighters has been seen around town.

Batman, a.k.a. "The Dark Knight," made an appearance in the city Monday, spending his valuable time greeting residents who were shocked to find the superhero vacationing in southern Utah.

The St. George News spoke to Batman, who refused to divulge his true identity, although, c'mon, we know he's Bruce Wayne. The caped crusader said he actually lives in Indiana (not Gotham City?) and is spending a bit of time in the Beehive State.

This version of Batman said he began helping others at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out free toilet paper to those who needed the scarce item. He then took things a step further by creating his custom-made costume along with a Batman-themed protective mask.

“As COVID was progressing, face masks were a big thing,” Batman told the St. George news. “And I thought, you know, you got to have an example. So why not represent Batman to help encourage people that (mask wearing) is a step that should be taken to help with the situation?”

Fans of Batman can expect to see him at Main Street Park on evenings throughout the week.

