Winners Announced: Edwardsville Fishing Derby Big Success On Perfect Weather Day
SEE PHOTO GALLERY: EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Rec Fishing Derby was a showcase event on Saturday in perfect weather conditions. The winners from Saturday’s fishing derby event at LeClaire Park have been announced. The Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department also partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for fishing lessons at Leclaire Park on Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18. City of Edwardsville Parks and Rec Special Events Coordinator, Trena Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com