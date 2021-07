Erykah Badu with special guest Thundercat will perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 11 at 8 p.m..

Tickets start at $39.80 for the lawn seats and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets visit 313Presents.com , LiveNation , Ticketmaster , or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.