Granite City, IL

GCSD9 Announces Dental Safari Days

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 has announced upcoming Dental Safari Days for the 2021-22 school year. Illinois Department of Public Health requires that all students entering Kindergarten, 2nd, 6th, & 9th grades submit an updated Proof of School Dental Examination Form . Parents should make an appointment if your student has not been seen in the last year. If your student has not recently seen a dentist and would like them seen during the school Continue Reading

