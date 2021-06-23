DC Lawsuit Alleges Smithfield Misled Consumers on Worker Safety, Meat Supply

News Release — Equal Rights Center and Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. (WASHINGTON, D.C.) —Today, the Equal Rights Center (ERC), a civil rights organization that identifies and seeks to eliminate unlawful and unfair discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodations in its home community of Greater Washington, D.C. and nationwide, and a local renter, who uses a Housing Choice Voucher to pay her rent, filed suit in United States District Court for the District of Columbia to challenge Vaughan Place Apartments’ unlawful refusals to accept vouchers as a source of income to pay the rent. A policy or practice of refusing to accept Vouchers is more than six times as likely to adversely impact Black renters as compared to white renters. The conduct of Defendants Capital Properties, LLC, Capital Properties Services, LLC, and Vaughan McLean, LLC constitutes unlawful discrimination in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act (FHA), the DC Human Rights Act (DCHRA), and the DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act (DCCPPA).