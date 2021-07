The BMW iX is going to be a massively important car for the brand. With all of the hubbub surrounding it, and BMW essentially claiming that it’s the best electric effort the brand can muster, it needs to be good. If it isn’t good to drive, or it doesn’t feel like a proper BMW, it won’t be able to keep up with the onslaught of electric SUVs hitting the market. Now that some prototype reviews are finally coming in, we can get a bit of an idea as to whether or not the iX is going to be the car we hope — and BMW needs — it to be.