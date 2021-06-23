Slovakia v Spain Live Commentary, 23/06/21

That is all from this Euro 2020 fixture, until next time!. Spain qualify from Group E in second place, finishing behind Sweden who ran out 3-2 winners against Poland. Enrique’s men face Croatia in their last-16 clash, which will take place in Copenhagen on Monday. Slovakia, whose perfect start against Poland seems a long time ago now, are out despite finishing in third. Tarkovic’s men will now have to wait until September for their next game, in which they travel to Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers.