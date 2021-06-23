Cancel
Brenham, TX

Blinn College foreign language classes open world of opportunities

 13 days ago

Foreign language classes at Blinn College can open a world of opportunities – literally. Blinn offers classes in Spanish, French, Czech, and American Sign Language (ASL), which can form the foundation for a wide range of careers domestically and abroad. At Blinn, students can earn Associate of Arts (AA) degrees in Spanish and ASL and can complete French and Czech transfer courses. Blinn also offers a certificate in Czech.

