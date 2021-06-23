Cancel
New York City, NY

Can conservatives return to core values?

By Ed Shoucair
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan someone please explain what it means to be a conservative today? The values of many conservatives no longer make sense to me. As a child, I learned America’s strength comes from working hard, carefully managing one’s assets, thinking for yourself and tirelessly seeking to form a more perfect union. But today, a growing number of conservatives criticize those whose lives don’t line up A to Z with theirs. More troubling is when they attack others for being a different race or faith, or for expressing different ideas.

