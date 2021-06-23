Loki Episode 3 Confirms Something Major About His Love Life
Marvel's Loki (Tom Hiddleston) character has appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies over the last decade, but he's never been the protagonist until landing his own streaming series on Disney+. Sometimes he's played a villainous part in those films, and sometimes he was more of an anti-hero or ally, but he was in the spotlight like Thor and his fellow Avengers. As such, much of the character's popularity with fans has to be attributed to the undeniable charms of British actor Tom Hiddleston.www.looper.com