Loki Episode 3 Confirms Something Major About His Love Life

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 2, "The Variant."]. Welcome to Loki Episode 2, which starts off with a delightful Bonnie Tyler tribute and, by the end of things, turns up the chaos dial to 11. "The Variant" begins, as so many stories rarely do, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the year 1985, where a squad of TVA agents has just arrived at a Renaissance Faire. They don't exactly blend in but they also don't really care, as they're on the hunt to track down the mysterious Variant — which they end up doing, but perhaps not in the manner they'd like. In their pursuit of the villain, the team's leader, C-20 (the always awesome Sasha Lane), gets possessed and ends up taking out her entire squad, before getting knocked out and abducted. Oh, and just like before, the unseen Variant makes sure to grab some more reset charges on their way through the timedoor.