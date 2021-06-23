Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Episode 3 Confirms Something Major About His Love Life

By Elle Collins
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel's Loki (Tom Hiddleston) character has appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies over the last decade, but he's never been the protagonist until landing his own streaming series on Disney+. Sometimes he's played a villainous part in those films, and sometimes he was more of an anti-hero or ally, but he was in the spotlight like Thor and his fellow Avengers. As such, much of the character's popularity with fans has to be attributed to the undeniable charms of British actor Tom Hiddleston.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Life#Loki Episode 3#Marvel#British#Time Keepers#Marvel Comics#Norse Mythology#Asgardian#Grandmaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Fans Are Stunned Over Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking New Look

When actor Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder debuted in 2011’s Thor, the world was introduced to the relative newcomer. Now, you can’t have Marvel without Thor, and by association, Hemsworth. The character has become a fan-favorite of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth’s Avenger went on to star in two...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 2 Easter Egg Pays Homage to Major Marvel Comics Creator

On Wednesday, fans were treated to the second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki, and it's safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be quite the same afterward. The Disney+ series has already showcased a unique approach to Marvel Comics canon, turning relatively obscure characters or elements into household names. Of course, that also includes a number of Easter eggs homaging aspects of Marvel — including a detail that might be a nod to a prolific comic creator. Spoilers for Episode 2 of Loki, "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 2 Features Major Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg About Black Widow

Marvel fans were treated to the second episode of Loki on Wednesday, which provided a surprising look at new corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the audience make their way through the time-hopping world of the Time Variance Authority, the status quo has been shifted in some major ways. One sequence might have permanently shifted the MCU as we know it — and also called back to one of the most tragic moments the MCU has had yet. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, titled "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesIGN

The Enchantress: Has Marvel's Loki Episode 2 Secretly Introduced Another Major Villain?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Loki: Episode 2! Be sure to check out IGN's review for Episode 2!. The first two episodes of Loki have certainly been eventful. They've introduced the multiverse-busting Time Variance Authority, established a brand new status quo for this Loki variant and even debuted a second version of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino. But is Di Martino actually playing a female version of Loki, or could she be a different Marvel villain entirely? The answer isn't as clear cut as you might think.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 2 Recap: "It's Not About You"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 2, "The Variant."]. Welcome to Loki Episode 2, which starts off with a delightful Bonnie Tyler tribute and, by the end of things, turns up the chaos dial to 11. "The Variant" begins, as so many stories rarely do, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the year 1985, where a squad of TVA agents has just arrived at a Renaissance Faire. They don't exactly blend in but they also don't really care, as they're on the hunt to track down the mysterious Variant — which they end up doing, but perhaps not in the manner they'd like. In their pursuit of the villain, the team's leader, C-20 (the always awesome Sasha Lane), gets possessed and ends up taking out her entire squad, before getting knocked out and abducted. Oh, and just like before, the unseen Variant makes sure to grab some more reset charges on their way through the timedoor.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best and funniest memes about Loki episode 2 on Disney +

Loki Wednesday on the streaming service! Disney+! The second episode of the series of the villain played by Tom Hiddleston arrived and it was more shocking than the first, since here We saw the face of his variation that is wreaking havoc on the timeline. The fans have already seen it as soon as it was released and they left their feelings on social networks. Check out the best memes!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained

The second episode of Loki shocked fans by revealing the true identity of the God of Mischief’s evil variant. Not only that, but the narrative has made it perfectly clear that we can’t quite trust the TVA’s story about the Sacred Timeline, either. But what do the final moments of episode 2 mean for the future of the series?
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Fans Notice Major Details About Miss Minutes That May Explain A Major Plot Point

"Time works differently in the TVA," was one of Mobius M. Mobius' (Owen Wilson) first lines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, the mascot for the Time Variance Authority is a perfect representative of that comment. As some have started to point out online, Miss Minutes — voiced by the legendary Tara Stronge — isn't a typical analog clock. No, instead of the typical 12-hour marks usually found on clocks, Miss Minutes carries 16.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Loki’ episode 3 confirms Loki’s canon sexuality in the MCU

This post includes spoilers for Loki episode 3. On a planet dominated by purple-hued bisexual lighting, two versions of Loki came out to each other. The conversation was actually a kind of two-way interrogation, with both Lokis trying to pry an interesting weakness out of each other’s personal lives. When it came to the topic of romance, they shared similar stories: chronically single, and definitely not straight.
TV SeriesBGR

People are freaking out about this revelation from ‘Loki’ episode 2

We’re still wrapping our heads about everything that has happened in Loki so far, as the first two episodes already delivered plenty of food for thought. The hit Marvel TV show won’t just deliver a different Loki story and character arc than what we’ve witnessed in the Infinity Saga. It’ll also set the ground rules for the multiverse, additional realities, and time travel, all of which are concepts that we’ll have to master to make sense of what’s coming down the road in MCU Phase 4 movies. Loki already delivered the Avengers: Endgame connections we’ve been expecting, but it also raised additional questions that we’ll have to figure out by the end of the series.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Loki episode 2 recap: Marvel show drops major twist as God of Mischief travels through time

The passage of time in Loki is a fluid affair. That is par for the course in a time travel show. But that assertion is also true on an episode level. Loki, as I said last week, is a show that moves fast – at least on its surface. It also knows when to slow down just enough to incorporate a whole lot of world building (all those time travel rules, all those TVA office politics).
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Featurette Teases Major Revelations about Sylvie's Origin Story

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. After Episode 3 has taken us to a whole different turn, a new featurette was released by Marvel, and this time, it focuses on Sylvie with the actress playing the part Sophie Di Martino discussing how she embodies the character and brings her to life. But more than that, it teases major revelations about her and her origin story as we see a young Sylvie in the short clip.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Episode 3 Has Fans In Love With Tom Hiddleston's Turtleneck Look

The third episode of Loki, "Lamentis," dropped on Disney+ today and it followed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after they escaped the Time Variance Authority. Warning: Episode 3 Spoilers Ahead! The episode featured a lot of fun and some big reveals ranging from Loki's sexuality to some harsh truths about the TVA. In addition to the big story moments, the episode was also filled with some excellent costume design by Christine Wada. Despite all of the cool and funky looks featured in the episode, it was one simple outfit that has the Internet talking: Loki's turtleneck.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Loki’ episode 3 review: Love is a dagger

Our Loki episode 3 review is an in depth discussion of “Lamentis” and the major reveals everyone will be talking about this week. Last week, on Loki episode 2, our titular hero came face to face with his variant. Instead of helping the TVA stop her, he leapt through a portal to join her cause.
TV Seriesallears.net

The Newest Episode of ‘Loki’ is Now on Disney+!

Loki has been blowing our minds since it premiered two weeks ago. We’ve found hidden details in the episodes, took a deep dive into characters, and even saw Loki in his new costume out in Disneyland! The series is doing great so far – it became the number one show for Disney+ in just seven days. And it’s Wednesday, so you know what that means…