Educators blame teacher shortage on salaries, lack of support

Special Education Teachers Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking Special Education Teachers. Qualifications include New York State c ertification in Special Education K-6, 7-12 and 7-12 Literacy. Salary is commensurate with experience and benefits are per the teacher's contract. Account Clerk/Typist - 12 Month Position (Full Time) Effective Immediately: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking an Account Clerk/Typist for the business office. This is a 12 month full time position. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. Applicants must meet competitive civil service requirements and reachable placement on the Account Clerk/Typist exam list. Chenango County will hold the civil service exam for Account Clerk/Typist on Saturday, July 17, 2021. To be assured admittance to the exam, applications MUST be postmarked no later than June 30, 2021 or hand delivered to the Chenango County Personnel Department by 5:00PM on June 30, 2021. Applications for examination and announcements are available on their website at: https://www.co.chenango.ny.us/personnel Bus Drivers/Bus Attendants - 10 Month Positions (Part Time) Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking bus drivers and bus attendants. These are 10 month positions and are part time (approximately 4 hours per day). Qualified candidates must possess a CDL license, training is available. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. Teacher Aides - 10 Month Positions (Full Time) Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking Teacher Aide positions. Graduation from high school or possession of high school equivalency diploma is required. Experience working with special needs students is preferred. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. Custodial Worker - 12 Month Position (Full Time - Second Shift) Effective Immediately: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking a Custodial Worker full time twelve month position, second shift. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. SUBSTITUTES NEEDED! 2021-2022 School Year: Substitute Teachers, Substitute Teacher Aides, Substitute Bus Drivers, Substitute Bus Attendants, Substitute Custodial Workers, Substitute Food Service Helpers, Substitute RN, and Substitute LPN. Applications are available on the school website and are also available in the district office. Questions? P lease contact Sharon White at (607) 847-7500, ext. 1134. Applications for all positions are available under "Employment Opportunities" on the school website at www.uvstorm.org. Resumes and applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. Please contact Valerie L. Doliver, Superintendent's Secretary/District Clerk at (607) 847-7500, ext. 1131 or via email at: vdoliver@uvstorm.org with any questions regarding these employment opportunities.