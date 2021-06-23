Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Educators blame teacher shortage on salaries, lack of support

By EJ Becker/KMBZ
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMOX) - A record number of school districts in the United States are facing a teacher shortage. That's according to school administration software company Frontline Education. A Missouri teacher who spent more than four decades in education says a lot has changed in her profession. Shirley Hansell...

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Kmox#Frontline Education#Kmbz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
Livonia, MIwsgw.com

Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall

There is a growing teacher shortage in districts nationwide and the potential crisis is expected to stretch into the fall. A recent Frontline Education survey looked at more than 1,000 districts and found a record two in three reported having a teacher shortage, and few were immune from it. In...
Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

School Districts Facing Teacher Shortages

Ponca City Public Schools, like countless other schools across Oklahoma, is facing a teaching shortage heading into the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Shelley Arrott addressed the issue to the board of education this week. Teacher retirement benefits are based on the three highest salary years. This year teachers completed the third year of higher salaries since the historic teacher pay raise that started during the 2018-2019 school year.
Tennessee Statewymt.com

Tennessee offering grants to future educators amid teacher shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is offering a new round of grants to future educators. According to officials, Tennessee has experienced a teacher shortage throughout the pandemic. The grants aim to provide more opportunities to increase the educator workforce. The Department of Education announced it will...
Politicssdpb.org

South Dakota Teachers’ Salary Ranks At The Bottom

South Dakota once again ranks 50th in the nation in teacher’s pay. In 2016, the Blue Ribbon Task Force under former Governor Dennis Daugaard passed a half cent increase in sales tax. The extra money went to the general education fund to help boost teachers’ salaries. Deb Soholt is a...
Red Oak, IAkmaland.com

KMAland administrators sound alarm on teacher shortage

(Undated) -- Some KMAland educators are expressing concerns over the declining number of young people entering the teaching profession. A recent CBS News report noted districts nationwide are experiencing a teacher shortage. The report cited a Frontline Education survey of more than 1,000 districts indicating a record two in three districts having trouble finding adequate amounts of instructors, or 44% across the board. Locally, KMAland districts are feeling the shortage's impact.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

UCO education students raise money to support metro teachers

EDMOND — University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies students recently surprised four metro-area teachers, all recent UCO education graduates, with classroom supplies as part of its Adopt-A-Teacher program. The student organization, Central Association for Responsive Educators (CARE), is led by early childhood and elementary education majors...
Michigan StateMackinac Center for Public Policy

Concerned About a Michigan Teacher 'Shortage?' Make It Easier To Be A Teacher

For decades, the media has long repeated the cry about an alleged teacher shortage in Michigan. Finding teachers in some subjects and in some areas of the state is often a challenge. But for the most part, there are still plenty of educators and plenty of applicants for Michigan school districts. Still, for those concerned that we don’t have enough teachers, one answer is to make it easier to welcome qualified educators instead of pushing them away.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Edwardsville teachers sorority supports education through pandemic

When Becky Beal started her two-year term as president of Alpha Nu, Edwardsville’s chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority, the pandemic had not yet begun. Despite the challenges this past year, Alpha Nu was able to complete almost all of its annual altruistic projects. Beal described the experience...
Alice, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Alice ISD looking to hire teachers after salaries increase

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District raised teacher salaries in order to hopefully increase staffing there. Alice ISD is just one of several school districts across the state having a hard time hiring teachers. However, district leaders said they have been working over the past few years to pay their teachers more.
EducationTimes Herald-Record

Teacher salaries and pensions database in NY: Retirements rise, staff declines

Retirements in school districts have continued to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a bevy of open positions and uncertainty whether schools can fill them. The number of educators working for public schools in New York declined for the third straight year, continuing a decade-long trend, state records show. Since...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

SDG&E LAUNCHES NEW MATCHING FUND PROGRAM FOR TEACHERS TO SUPPORT ANTI-RACISM EDUCATION AT LOCAL SCHOOLS

June 22, 2021 (San Diego) - Over the past year, teachers across our region and the nation have had many teaching moments related to racial and social justice. To support educators’ ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their classrooms and at their schools, San Diego Gas & Electric has established a new grant program with $250,000 in shareholder funding. Teachers who request anti-racism learning materials through the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, will have donations to their pro jects matched with $2 for every $1 that they raise. receive two dollars in matching funds for every dollar they raise.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

EDUCATOR GRANT SUPPORTS EDUCATION PARTNERSHIP

Douglas Education Service District has received a Grow Your Own Teacher Pathways Grant from the Educator Advancement Council. Deborah Whitaker, the Grow Your Own Facilitator for Douglas ESD said the $155,677 awarded locally is intended to develop the conditions needed to diversity the teacher workforce and provide equitable pathways to community members to become teachers and educators within Douglas County.
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

In Support of Teacher Development: A Parent Perspective

Teacher training and development is key to high-quality instruction in classrooms. Many parents expressed dissatisfaction with remote and hybrid learning models in 2020-2021. In many cases, teachers were not offered any quality professional development on virtual instruction. Teachers love to learn. They are experts at it! That is one reason...
Richmond, VANBC12

New legislation by Kaine aims to address teacher shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals (PREP) Act to help schools address teacher shortages, particularly in rural areas. Kaine introduced the bipartisan bill with Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins. The bill would provide increased resources to schools facing a...
Chenango County, NYDaily Star

Special Education Teachers Eff...

Special Education Teachers Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking Special Education Teachers. Qualifications include New York State c ertification in Special Education K-6, 7-12 and 7-12 Literacy. Salary is commensurate with experience and benefits are per the teacher's contract. Account Clerk/Typist - 12 Month Position (Full Time) Effective Immediately: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking an Account Clerk/Typist for the business office. This is a 12 month full time position. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. Applicants must meet competitive civil service requirements and reachable placement on the Account Clerk/Typist exam list. Chenango County will hold the civil service exam for Account Clerk/Typist on Saturday, July 17, 2021. To be assured admittance to the exam, applications MUST be postmarked no later than June 30, 2021 or hand delivered to the Chenango County Personnel Department by 5:00PM on June 30, 2021. Applications for examination and announcements are available on their website at: https://www.co.chenango.ny.us/personnel Bus Drivers/Bus Attendants - 10 Month Positions (Part Time) Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking bus drivers and bus attendants. These are 10 month positions and are part time (approximately 4 hours per day). Qualified candidates must possess a CDL license, training is available. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. Teacher Aides - 10 Month Positions (Full Time) Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking Teacher Aide positions. Graduation from high school or possession of high school equivalency diploma is required. Experience working with special needs students is preferred. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. Custodial Worker - 12 Month Position (Full Time - Second Shift) Effective Immediately: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking a Custodial Worker full time twelve month position, second shift. Rate of pay and benefits are per the CSEA Contract. SUBSTITUTES NEEDED! 2021-2022 School Year: Substitute Teachers, Substitute Teacher Aides, Substitute Bus Drivers, Substitute Bus Attendants, Substitute Custodial Workers, Substitute Food Service Helpers, Substitute RN, and Substitute LPN. Applications are available on the school website and are also available in the district office. Questions? P lease contact Sharon White at (607) 847-7500, ext. 1134. Applications for all positions are available under "Employment Opportunities" on the school website at www.uvstorm.org. Resumes and applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. Please contact Valerie L. Doliver, Superintendent's Secretary/District Clerk at (607) 847-7500, ext. 1131 or via email at: vdoliver@uvstorm.org with any questions regarding these employment opportunities.
EducationTimes Union

Certiport Recognizes Washington D.C. IT Teacher as Educator of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced that Abner Soto-Henry, Information Technology Coordinator and Instructor, at Latin American Youth Center Career Academy in Washington D.C., has been named Certiport’s Educator of the Year. The award was announced today at Certiport’s 2021 CERTIFIED Educator Conference, where educators gather to explore the full promise and potential of technology certification in the classroom.