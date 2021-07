With the release of The Suicide Squad fast approaching, DC fans have been eager to see more footage from the upcoming blockbuster, particularly in the form of a new trailer. On Tuesday, they got their answer (albeit in a slightly unconventional way), with Warner Bros. debuting the final trailer for the film exclusively through YouTube advertisements, leading fans to have to discover the new footage on their own. It was unclear if and when the trailer would be officially uploaded for fans to search for and revisit, but luckily, it looks like DC has you covered. Jai Courtney took to social media to share an official look at the new trailer, which you can check out above.