Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

We're getting closer and closer to the release of The Suicide Squad from filmmaker James Gunn and Warner Bros. Pictures, and even though the wait is still about two more months the film is already completed (and those that have seen it love it). As we wait, new photos from the sequel have arrived online with some new details for why the team has been assembled this time around. "It's a war-caper movie with sh-tty supervillains," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly, showing off new images of the titular characters, which includes a new look at Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker, and even Sylvester Stallone's King Shark. Check them out below!