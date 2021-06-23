Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad to Screen Early at Fantasia Fest

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week saw the release of the long-awaited final trailer for The Suicide Squad, which is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August. Many members of the movie's star-studded cast have already seen the movie, and they're making it known that the DC flick is meant to be seen on the big screen. Turns out, some fans will also get the chance to see the movie a little early. According to Variety, The Suicide Squad will get a special screening at Fantasia Fest in Montreal.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Fest#Hbo Max#Dc#Twitter#Ayer#Polka Dot Man#Javelin#Tdk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesCNET

The Suicide Squad trailer reveals who shot Superman

A fresh trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped Tuesday and shines the spotlight on Bloodsport (Idris Elba). The tech-enhanced mercenary went to prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, which earned the attention of squad boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). We also get more of the bitey King Shark...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Suicide Squad runtime revealed by James Gunn

The Suicide Squad's director James Gunn has confirmed exactly how long the group's latest mission will last. After a fan on Twitter told Gunn about a strange dream they had where the film was split into two movies and featured "extremely gory training montages", Gunn responded by revealing the film's actual length.
MoviesGamespot

James Gunn Shares New Suicide Squad Images

DC's second chance at bringing their infamous to big screens is just over the horizon. Director James Gunn's take on the supervillains-turned-antiheroes will be hitting HBO Max and theaters in August, and leading up to the film's release, Gunn has been sharing details in interviews and on social media. Most...
MoviesPolygon

The deal with Suicide Squad’s tentacled villain

For eagle eyed comics fans, trailers for The Suicide Squad have had the villainous writing on the wall for some time now. There have been glimpses of enemy soldiers sporting strange coverings on their faces, and a giant, tentacle-like foot crushing a car. Oh, and a full glimpse of a “kaiju” villain on a monitor-screen in the background.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They reveal more images and surprising details of the Suicide Squad

James Gunn shared part of the published material through his social networks. Increase the hype around his version of The Suicide Squad. Does it encourage you to see it?. Magazine Entertainment Weekly had the opportunity to take a deeper approach into the production of The Suicide Squad. The medium managed to obtain exclusive images and interviews, which explain a little more about what will be seen and increase the expectations around the film.
WWEPWMania

New “The Suicide Squad Trailer” With John Cena

A new trailer has been released for the Suicide Squad movie, featuring John Cena as The Peacemaker. DC’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on Friday, August 6. It will then be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release. This is the first live...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

James Gunn Doesn't Know Which Superman Was Shot in The Suicide Squad

One of the first moments of the trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is a clear confirmation that Bloodshot put Superman in the ICU. But who is this Superman?!. We've seen our fair share of Superman incarnations in film and television; without a current actor donning the cape, there's a Super-absence in the DC realm. That opens the door for some easy, low-hanging Superman jokes to be had, but of course – many are far more interested in what's considered canon.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The Suicide Squad 2 Task Force X

The Suicide Squad 2 Updates: The Suicide Squad is a passion project of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. He approached Warner Bros. for this passion project of his, a film about a team of incarnated DC supervillains who undertake high-risk black ops missions in order to shorten their prison sentences.
Movieslrmonline.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Spotlights Bloodsport

Without a doubt, one of the most despicable people in the DC Universe is Amanda Waller. In the first Suicide Squad film, Viola Davis did a wonderful job making sure we hated her. By the looks of it, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, things won’t be any different. Today we were treated with a brand new trailer for The Suicide Squad which you can check out down below!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad team heads into battle in new poster

Warner Bros has released a new poster of The Suicide Squad showing the whole team in action. According to the new poster that Warner has released of The Suicide Squad, the team is dying to save the world, again. The continuation or reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film, Suicide Squad, is the next film to arrive from DECU. Directed by James Gunn, known for his work in the films of Guardians of the Galaxy From Marvel Studios, the film will see the return of DC comics’ craziest criminal team, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). In addition, the film will introduce new DC Comics characters such as King Shark (Steve Agee), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (Idris Elba), which will feature its own series on HBO Max.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

The Suicide Squad Final Trailer Tweeted by James Gunn

Today we have The Suicide Squad final trailer, which was tweeted out by James Gunn. You can check out The Suicide Squad final trailer in the player below. The highly-anticipated movie is coming to both theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. The Suicide Squad was directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Suicide Squad” Post-Credits, Runtime & More

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that the upcoming “The Suicide Squad” will feature a post-credits sequence. The news joins several other bits of information about the movie that have emerged in recent days. Gunn writes on Twitter that he loves post-credits scene but adds “they’re always an afterthought, a snack, not the main course.”
MoviesPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

The Suicide Squad 2 Releasing For More Violence

After a few years later over their last mission, it looks that Suicide Squad 2 is back out of the cages once more for some more vengeance. But this time, there has been an intense change in the movie as the mission has got a lot more interesting! When the squad first came together as a team of rebels, they teamed up against the ruins of the most anarchical villain of all time, the Joker and the mystifying Enchantress, who could cast a spell and destroy a city to ashes. But now, it’s a whole different ball game.
Moviestoofab.com

'Leaked' Suicide Squad Trailer Teases Superman Connection, Project Starfish

The stars of The Suicide Squad "leaked" a brand new trailer online. In the James Gunn-directed film, a band of supervillains team up to save the world from a giant starfish -- yes, you read that correctly. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more, the movie hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.