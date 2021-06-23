The Suicide Squad to Screen Early at Fantasia Fest

Warner Bros has released a new poster of The Suicide Squad showing the whole team in action. According to the new poster that Warner has released of The Suicide Squad, the team is dying to save the world, again. The continuation or reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film, Suicide Squad, is the next film to arrive from DECU. Directed by James Gunn, known for his work in the films of Guardians of the Galaxy From Marvel Studios, the film will see the return of DC comics’ craziest criminal team, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). In addition, the film will introduce new DC Comics characters such as King Shark (Steve Agee), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (Idris Elba), which will feature its own series on HBO Max.