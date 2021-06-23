The Suicide Squad to Screen Early at Fantasia Fest
This week saw the release of the long-awaited final trailer for The Suicide Squad, which is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August. Many members of the movie's star-studded cast have already seen the movie, and they're making it known that the DC flick is meant to be seen on the big screen. Turns out, some fans will also get the chance to see the movie a little early. According to Variety, The Suicide Squad will get a special screening at Fantasia Fest in Montreal.comicbook.com