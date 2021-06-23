Hands On: Chivalry 2 Is A Multiplayer Game You Do Not Want To Sleep On
Within the first few minutes of Chivalry 2, you're thrown into a boot camp and taught the basics. Whilst this is happening, you're being shouted at by your trainer as he pushes you forward through each tutorial. It's a jarring start and one that surprised us. Not because it was anything jaw-dropping, but purely through the tone it was conveying. Everything felt very tongue-in-cheek, as if we were being ushered through a Starship Troopers-esque training montage - but set in medieval times. There's a cheekiness to Chivalry 2, and one that ultimately works to elevate the game.www.purexbox.com