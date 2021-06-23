Hands On: Chivalry 2 Is A Multiplayer Game You Do Not Want To Sleep On

Destiny 2 has implemented many things that the original game did not, for instance, the Triumph Seals and Title system. Triumphs are Destiny 2’s version of in-game achievements – which is kind of weird considering the game has (some) Steam/Xbox achievements and PlayStation Trophies as well. Triumphs are certain tasks that need to be completed within the game that will reward you with Triumph Score, other rewards like shaders, emblems, ships, Sparrows, and Ghosts, and some Triumphs also count toward Seals and Titles. One of these Seals is for the Crucible, and the Title is called “Unbroken.” This Title is reserved for those most dedicated to the Crucible and the fiercest competitors that you could come across in the game – and cheaters. So, how exactly do you go about earning the title of Unbroken in Destiny 2?