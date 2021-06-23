Cancel
The Harlem Globetrotters announce reimagined Spread Game tour coming to Greensboro & Winston-Salem

By Press Release
Yes Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities in 2021 including Greensboro (Aug. 6) and Winston-Salem (Aug. 7). The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

