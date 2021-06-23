The Harlem Globetrotters announce reimagined Spread Game tour coming to Greensboro & Winston-Salem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, the Harlem Globetrotters will be tipping off at Kentucky Kingdom .. for a weeklong showcase of their impressive skills. "You never really know what we're going to do. We might come out there, spin a ball on your finger. You might see us shoot a shot from the stands, but most of all, you just don't want to miss a good time with your family and friends," said Zeus McClurkin, a Harlem Globetrotter.