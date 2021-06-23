Letter: Writer backward on bodily autonomy

I’m writing this email in response to a story you guys published. Over the weekend I discovered a story about the guy in Parchman Prison by the name of Larry Gene Singleton. Do you guys know why he is even in there? To publish and have him in the spotlight like this is appalling. I am the victim he hurt, and he has destroyed my life at a young age. Stolen my adolescence, and robbed me of my teenage years. This man has lived a full life doing what he wanted to, and by hurting me and whoever else may have been a victim. It really hurts to see the humor in his writing and for you guys to publish a monster that he is. He preached in a church, a pastor, a false prophet, and built a name for himself so that many would be on his side if things ever blew up. He lived a double life. In the attachments below you’ll see who I’m talking about as well what he has caused to me.