Coi Leray Is Too Blessed to Be Stressed in Her ABCs

If there's one thing Coi Leray is going to do it's celebrate her wins. The 2021 XXL Freshman, who reps both North Jersey and Boston, has been mastering her melody-driven, kinetic rhymes over the last four years, which have been put on full display for the masses as a result of her dazzling personality. Her consistency has paid off with a Republic Records deal and a banner year. Peruse her Instagram, where you'll see her signature twerking and flexing fire ’fits, scroll through her Twitter to witness her unfiltered thoughts and watch her music videos to catch her in action. She's become the life of the party in 2021, all while her platinum-selling, smash hit "No More Parties" boasts quite the opposite. Coi brings all that good energy to life in her version of XXL's ABCs.