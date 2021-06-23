We Tried Eyebrow Laminating, the Newest Beauty Trend

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Many of your favorite 1990s singers, actresses, and pop stars performed on stage and walked red carpets making bold statements with their hair and makeup (we saw you, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and the members of Destiny’s Child). From over-tweezed eyebrows—which should never come back in style—to butterfly hair clips, glittery eyeshadow, and bold lips, the ‘90s were a defining time for the beauty industry as we know it. Exhibit A: If you love the look of a bold brown or deep nude lipstick paired with little face makeup, you can thank supermodel Naomi Campbell for that.