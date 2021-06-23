We Tried Eyebrow Laminating, the Newest Beauty Trend
As we get older, sometimes our eyebrows start to vanish or fail to regrow from overplucking. I noticed in photos and on Zoom calls that my very blond, sun-bleached brows faded into my forehead. Unfortunately for me, fuller, darker eyebrows are in vogue right now, so I decided to look into various treatments to make them more prominent. I had heard about eyebrow microblading, which cuts your skin to place the pigment, but eyebrow lamination is a lot less invasive.