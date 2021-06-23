No Ruling Yet from Cole County Judge in Missouri’s Medicaid Lawsuit Case

(Missourinet) There has been NO ruling yet in Missouri’s Medicaid expansion lawsuit case. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard 75 minutes of arguments on Monday, and he expects to issue a ruling by today (Wednesday). Lawyers for the two sides disagree over whether Missouri lawmakers have funded Medicaid expansion. Whichever side loses in Cole County Circuit Court will appeal, and the case will likely go to the Court of Appeals next. Three women, Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton and Autumn Stultz of Springfield, are suing the state.