In my perfect Chicago world, there would be no lights at Wrigley Field, the bullpens would still be in foul territory and the outfield basket never would have existed. The Bulls and Black Hawks would still be playing at old Chicago Stadium. The White Sox would still be playing at old Comiskey Park. The “S” curve would be gone — with some regret — but Riverview would still be standing at Belmont and Western. Maxwell Street would be thriving. And the city would still own the parking meters.