Tyler, the Creator took the world by surprise as he began the rollout for his next album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Armed with a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, a phone number that teased fans with what they can expect from the IGOR followup and an ID card identifying him as Tyler Baudelaire, it seems like the artist is ushering in a new era. He’s already established himself as a household name that can’t be boxed in by the traditional classifications of genres, so it goes without saying that fans should enter the world of Call Me If You Get Lost with no expectations and assumptions — just an open mind and excited ears.