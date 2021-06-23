Video: Is critical race theory OK for U.S. military? "Be open-minded and widely read," says top general

Bills aimed at directing how race is taught in public schools and colleges are sweeping through Republican statehouses across the country. Regardless of what you think of current trends in pedagogy involving race, these bills are likely to infringe on academic freedom. Moreover, the proposals seem to be getting worse, not better. A bill recently introduced in the Pennsylvania legislature goes further than many others in trying to ban so much as the discussion of any “racist or sexist concept” in public elementary schools, high schools and colleges. That would hamstring the ability to talk about numerous issues, regardless of the teacher’s perspective.