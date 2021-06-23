Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana’s Life Expectancy Decline Accelerating

indymidtownmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1959, Indiana’s life expectancy at birth was 70.5 years, a mark that was above the nation’s 69.9 years and ranked 18th-highest among states. Over the next 35 years, Indiana’s life expectancy trend mirrored that of the U.S., but the state began to lose ground in the mid-1990s (see Figure 1). While Indiana has been falling behind in this measure for 25 years now, the divergence has accelerated over the past decade, with the state’s gap relative to the U.S. widening by nearly a full year between 2008 and 2018.

