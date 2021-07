49 Impossible-to-Find Parts Make a Perfect OE-Judged Restoration. The typical hot rodder already understands the difficulty of preserving a car's originality. It's one of the primary reasons we're attracted to vintage American classics to start with. Most of us want our hot rods to be recognized for the rare old cars they are—any modernized high-performance technology notwithstanding. We spend millions of dollars annually buying and installing restoration parts to return our vehicles to their former physical glory, and most of us are pleased with the results. As we roam through aisles of classics at the car show, few folks can spot the difference between modern restoration parts and new old stock (NOS), but a few will.