Foundation raising funds for new hospital

While builders anticipate breaking ground this September on a new hospital, the AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation has been hard at work raising funds for the facility. The foundation hosted one of its biggest fundraisers, the 2021 Gala Golf Classic, on June 4 at the Grand Haven Golf Club. John Subers, the foundation’s Director and Chief Development Officer since its origin in 2009, said, “It’s rewarding on a day like today,” while looking out at the crowd of more than 100 golfers. He added: “I believe in the organization and what we do for it,” which includes funding the new hospital over the next couple of years and continuing to create “world-class healthcare in Flagler County.”