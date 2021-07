The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled INF/OF Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno. Optioned LHP Alex Young to Reno following last night’s game. Young (no... the other one.... Alex) had been one of the most regular relievers this year for Arizona: his 31.2 innings trailed only Taylor Clarke and Riley Smith out of the bullpen in 2021. He was the last man with an unbroken streak as a reliever for Arizona this season. Joakim Soria and Riley Smith are still here from the Opening Day bullpen. But Smith spent some time in the rotation, where he made five starts, and Soria missed a month with a calf strain. Here’s where those eight Opening Day relievers are now: