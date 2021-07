Hustlin' Hornet Drive in Flour Bluff is getting a makeover.

Starting on June 28, crews will be shutting down lanes on Hustlin' Hornet Drive between Debra Lane and Waldron Road to mill and redo the overlay of the street.

The work is expected to wrap up July 16.

The project is part of the city's infrastructure management plan.

