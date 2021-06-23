Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

No significant hip issue for New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhH0f_0adKGdVh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIZht_0adKGdVh00

The New York Mets received good news about right-hander Marcus Stroman after an MRI on his left hip did not turn up any significant issues, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Stroman, 30, left Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning after throwing 23 total pitches, exiting with hip discomfort.

“Everything’s gonna be okay,” he tweeted Wednesday.

The Mets are leading the National League East, four games ahead of the Braves at the start of play Tuesday, despite one injury after another to both pitchers and position players.

Fifth starter Joey Lucchesi learned this week that he needs Tommy John surgery, and with the return date for starters Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) and Noah Syndergaard (elbow) still in the distance, the Mets cannot afford another injury to the pitching staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1fc_0adKGdVh00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Stroman is 6-5 on the season, but the record is deceptive. He has a 2.32 ERA, and the Mets have scored a total of four runs in his five losses. The Mets have been shut out twice behind two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who is 7-2 with a 0.50 ERA. He gave up just two runs over 14 total innings in those two starts where the offense was blanked.

It was unclear Wednesday whether Stroman would miss any time, despite the good report.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Mri#The Atlanta Braves#Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Mets spoil strong Marcus Stroman outing, bats go quiet in loss to Cubs

NEW YORK — It was one sour apple in an otherwise sweet bunch for the Mets. After winning the first three contests against the Cubs, an opening blast by Javier Baez and New York's cold bats against Kyle Hendricks kept the Mets from securing a four-game sweep. Baez's two-run home...
MLBNY Daily News

Marcus Stroman solid again, but Mets bats go silent against Cubs

The Mets were one game away from finishing off a sweep of the Cubs. Then Kyle Hendricks got in the way. The Cubs’ soft-throwing right-handed pitcher shutout the Mets offense through six innings, leading to the Amazin’s 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Citi Field. Hendricks punched out seven batters and retired his final eight against a Mets lineup that struggled to barrel the ball beyond the infield dirt. Not even Pete Alonso, who struck out chasing a 73.5 mph curveball in the first inning, could stop Hendricks from collecting his seventh straight win.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Marcus Stroman's new weapon is only getting better

Marcus Stroman continues to piece together one of the best starts to a season in his career, most recently a strong seven innings against the Cubs on Thursday night, when he allowed just two runs on four hits through seven innings, striking out eight along the way. Part of Stroman’s...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Marcus Stroman’s MRI Comes Back Clean on Hip Injury

Marcus Stroman left Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves after just one inning pitched with hip soreness. Stroman went for an MRI Wednesday morning and it came back clear, as first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Tim Britton of The Athletic confirmed the report saying the MRI...
MLBESPN

New York Mets, Marcus Stroman get positive news after MRI on his sore left hip; Michael Conforto back from IL

NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. That was good news for the depleted Mets, who reinstated right fielder Michael Conforto from the injured list -- one of eight roster moves the banged-up NL East leaders made before Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLBNewsday

The Mets believe Marcus Stroman to be OK after an injury scare Tuesday night.

An MRI on his left hip showed "no significant issues" on Wednesday, according to the team. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for his next start is uncertain. That is good news for the injury-plagued Mets, for whom losing Stroman for an extended period would have been a disaster. He is perhaps the club’s MVP, non-Jacob deGrom division, with a 2.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 15 starts.
MLBchatsports.com

Marcus Stroman leads short-handed Mets vs. Braves

Marcus Stroman has been a model of stability this season for the injury-plagued New York Mets. Even so, rarely have the Mets needed one of his steadying outings as much as they need one Tuesday night, when Stroman is scheduled to take the mound in the third game of a four-game series against thevisiting Atlanta Braves.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Marcus Stroman exits Tuesday's game with left hip soreness, will be reevaluated Wednesday

Marcus Stroman was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the second inning with what was later announced as left hip soreness. After throwing his 21st pitch of the night in the top of the second inning, Stroman walked around the back of the mound somewhat gingerly and could be seen clearly trying to stretch out his hip, until Luis Rojas and the training staff came out to speak with him.
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Mets feel fortunate after clean MRIs on Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar

Another wave of injuries has crashed into the already battered roster of the Mets, but the positive thing is that tests have come back positive thus far. Manager Luis Rojas addressed reporters Wednesday afternoon and revealed the positive signs that a trifecta of MRIs to players that left games earlier this week all appear to have positive news.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Marcus Stroman on track to make his next start for Mets

Marcus Stroman played catch on the field on Friday afternoon, and while the Mets still plan to proceed with caution, the righty is currently on track to make his next start after battling hip soreness in his last outing. “He expects to make his start next time, but we still...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marcus Stroman reacts after injury update that will ease some nerves among Mets fans

The New York Mets have dealt with a myriad of injuries in the rotation as of late. Fortunately, it appears right-hander Marcus Stroman has avoided a serious setback. Stroman injured his hip during Tuesday’s start against the Atlanta Braves. There initially appeared to be a fear the right-hander could be headed for a lengthy stint on the injured list, though that might not be necessary.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Braves, including Marcus Stroman's early exit with hip soreness

The Mets' hitting woes continued on Tuesday, as they mustered just two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Here are some key takeaways ... - The Mets were bitten by the injury bug once again, as Marcus Stroman was forced to leave the game in the second inning with left hip soreness. After throwing just 21 pitches, Stroman was pulled from the game, adding yet another question to a pitching rotation already in flux.