SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Spain may summon its most experienced player for its most important match at the European Championship. Sergio Busquets is set to return for the decisive match against Slovakia on Wednesday. Only victory for Spain will be enough to ensure a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. A draw may be enough if Poland doesn’t defeat Sweden in the other Group E match. Both games will be played at the same time. The 32-year-old Busquets is the only player left from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010. He didn’t play in Spain’s first two matches after testing positive for the coronavirus.