Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Calling for fair school funding, clergy, activists, Philly Councilmember Gym detained after interrupting Pa. Senate session

By John L. Micek
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKgPd_0adKGY2w00

(*This story was updated at 5:03 p.m. with additional comment from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, which has oversight of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Police)

More than a dozen members of the clergy, activists, and a member of Philadelphia City Council were detained Wednesday after they unsuccessfully sought entrance to the state Senate’s public gallery and ignored a dispersal order from Pennsylvania Capitol Police.

The group, which included members of the statewide interfaith group POWER, as well as At-Large Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym, a likely Philadelphia mayoral candidate , gathered at the Capitol around 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to visit lawmakers’ offices and to appeal to them to approve Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to inject an additional $1.55 billion into public education and channel all of that money through the state’s Fair Funding Formula.

Black plastic zip ties were clearly visible around the wrists of those detained. The protest came as lawmakers in the House and Senate raced to approve a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.

*In all, 15 people were taken into custody and were issued “non-traffic” citations for defiant trespass, said Troy Thompson, a spokesperson for the state Department of General Services, which has oversight of the Capitol Police. The 15, who included Gym, were not booked, and have the choice of paying a fine, or challenging their citation before a magisterial district justice, Thompson said.

“I feel that this is a disgrace that faith leaders who are fighting for the lives and education of Pennsylvania’s children were arrested at the state Capitol,” the Rev. Yvette Davis, a member of POWER who works out of the group’s office in Harrisburg told the Capital-Star.

After stops outside the offices of Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, and Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, the group took an elevator to the Capitol’s fourth floor, where they tried to gain entrance to the Senate’s public gallery.

Inside, the Republican-controlled chamber was holding meetings of the Senate Government and Appropriations committees, a spokesperson for Costa told the Capital-Star.

The group were initially denied entry by security officers posted outside the doors to the gallery after being told the chamber was in recess. In response, they began banging on the door in a scene reminiscent of a similar incident in Georgia’s state capitol in March that saw a Black lawmaker arrested as she tried to gain entrance to a press conference on the Peach State’s restrictive new voting law.

The protesters then staged a sit-in and an organizer said Capitol police had told him they would not be allowed entry because authorities feared they would try to disrupt the chamber’s proceedings. Capitol police officers, including one holding a video camera who was recording the proceedings, slowly began massing outside the chamber.

A short time later, a bullhorn-wielding officer declared the protest an unlawful event and ordered protesters to disperse, warning they risked arrest and the possible use of force if they refused. Slowly, groups of protesters were led away, and loaded into an elevator. They were taken to the Capitol Police’s office in the building’s East Wing for processing.

Protesters had telegraphed their intentions ahead of time, releasing a statement saying they were coming to Harrisburg to “engage in “civil disobedience” and “disrupt business as usual in the General Assembly to make sure lawmakers in the Capitol hear this call for justice,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The tactic appeared to work. The door banging and chants were audible on the Senate’s internal audio feed and live stream.

The post Calling for fair school funding, clergy, activists, Philly Councilmember Gym detained after interrupting Pa. Senate session appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Community Policy
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

421
Followers
574
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Costa
Person
Jake Corman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate President#Clergy#Protest Riot#Philly Councilmember Gym#Philadelphia City Council#Fair Funding#House#The Capital Star#D Allegheny#Republican#The Capitol Police#The General Assembly#The Philadelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Protests
News Break
Public Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Att’y Gen. Shapiro is putting the focus on ghost guns – but that’s the wrong place to look for a solution to Philly’s violence problem | Opinion

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is gunning for higher office — Governor, to be precise — and he’s using “ghost guns” to do it. On June 29, Shapiro tweeted that his office “just seized 3D printers owned by a convicted felon — and used to build unregulated, DIY ghost guns.” “No one should be able […] The post Pa. Att’y Gen. Shapiro is putting the focus on ghost guns – but that’s the wrong place to look for a solution to Philly’s violence problem | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

GOP Legislature says it funded election audits; Wolf, Auditor General DeFoor disagree

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:03 p.m. 6/29/21 to reflect that Erica Clayton Wright told the Capital-Star that the draft budget was “out of date.” Under pressure from former supporters of President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania’s legislative Republicans gave $3.1 million to the state’s auditor general to fund future election audits. But the problem? […] The post GOP Legislature says it funded election audits; Wolf, Auditor General DeFoor disagree appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Biden’s expanded endangered species protections help Pa. birds

When the Biden administration announced changes to the Endangered Species Act earlier this month that expanded protections for more than 2,500 species across the nation, such familiar Pennsylvania backyard birds as warblers, robins and sparrows, also indirectly benefited.  Because many bird species are ecological indicators of an environment’s wellbeing, the expanded protections underscore the need […] The post How Biden’s expanded endangered species protections help Pa. birds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With thousands eligible, Philly Mayor Kenney, schools chief Hite urge city parents to claim child tax credit

Starting next month, more than 90 percent of Philadelphia families with children will be eligible for new monthly payments from the federal government of $250 or $300 per child from the Child Tax Credit. The post With thousands eligible, Philly Mayor Kenney, schools chief Hite urge city parents to claim child tax credit appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.