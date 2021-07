It’s a fact that money spent on coaching, and effort invested into things like drinking water or sleeping eight hours a day, will make you faster. But facts are boring, and you can’t put them on your bike and then pick it up to feel how much lighter it is. Plus, there’s no shortage of great stuff you can read on Bicycling.com about how to get fitter or train smarter. So instead, this is a weekly round-up of cool stuff you can add to your bike to make it a little lighter, faster, a bit more aero, or stuff that we think is just plain cool.