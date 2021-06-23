Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tarts obsession is turning into a Netflix movie
Jerry Seinfeld is perhaps best known for co-writing and starring in Bee Movie (fine, also for co-creating one of the most beloved televised sitcoms). But since that daring project, he hasn't really returned to feature-length films. That's about to change — Deadline and Variety report that Seinfeld is co-writing, directing, producing, and starring in Unfrosted, a new film about the origins of Pop-Tarts, for Netflix.