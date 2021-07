When I was in an elevator once at a conference and a woman I was talking to was wearing a tee-shirt that said: This is Not a Dress Rehearsal. I hadn’t seen that before and I hadn’t really thought about it. It made a huge impact on me. I think I had sort of thrown the words carpe diem around a few times, but I hadn’t really reflected on the idea that this is it, there is no dress rehearsal, make it count. And it’s really stuck with me.