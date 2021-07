AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday at Firestone Country Club to take a four-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. “I just managed my game well, I think,” Stricker said. “Difficult day. We got some wind and the breeze picked up especially on the second nine, but really kept it in play for the most part. A couple good up-and-downs that kept the momentum going.”