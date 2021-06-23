Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

WATCH: Dozens Of Escaped Cows Stampede Through California Neighborhood

By Bill Galuccio
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several people were injured as the cows galloped through the streets of Pico Rivera.

www.iheart.com
Community Policy
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Pico Rivera, CA
Accidents
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Cows#Slaughterhouse#Accident#Kabc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related