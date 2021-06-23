WATCH: Dozens Of Escaped Cows Stampede Through California Neighborhood
Several people were injured as the cows galloped through the streets of Pico Rivera.www.iheart.com
Several people were injured as the cows galloped through the streets of Pico Rivera.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com