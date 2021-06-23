Cancel
Mexicali reports first heat-related death of 2021

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 8 days ago
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali police reported the first heat-related death of 2021.

The Mexicali Police Department said officers found a homeless man between the ages of 30-39 unconscious next to a highway last weekend. They have installed a hydration station near the Peregrino shelter to help vulnerable people, including the homeless and migrants.

The center has a capacity of 10-15 people per day and is open until 6 p.m. Anyone visiting the center has access to water, food and a bath. They will keep the center open all summer as temperatures continue to rise in Mexicali.

