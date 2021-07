Smithsonian Summer Cocktail Seminar: Now that it’s warmer and restrictions have eased, you might be thinking about having friends over for drinks — probably for the first time in a long time. If that’s the case, consider making it more fun than opening a bottle of Three Buck Chuck or a variety pack of hard seltzer. Cocktail historian Philip Greene teams up with the Smithsonian for a special virtual seminar that will teach you how to make classic and refreshing drinks, such as the Daiquiri and the South Side. Participants receive recipes and ingredient lists before class begins, then follow along as Greene prepares the drinks, sharing the stories behind them as he shakes and stirs. 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. $30-$35.