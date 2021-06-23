Cancel
John McAfee, Founder of McAfee Antivirus, Dies in Barcelona Prison

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The tycoon John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software of the same name, was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The Catalan Department of Justice confirmed McAfee's death and, in a statement to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, said prison staff attempted to resuscitate him.

Public Safetyraventribune.com

Before being handed over: John McAfee died in prison – Panorama

According to officials, security software maker McAfee founder John McAfee has died in his prison in Barcelona. The Catalan Ministry of Justice on Wednesday confirmed a statement related to the newspaper The world. It may have been a suicide, it said in a statement. A few hours ago, Spain’s Supreme...
Public Safetygamerevolution.com

Antivirus namesake John McAfee allegedly dies by suicide in Spanish prison after extradition to US approved

John McAfee, the infamous McAfee Antivirus software creator, died of an apparent suicide in his cell in Centre Penitenciari Brians 2, a Spanish prison located in Barcelona, Spain. His death comes just hours after the Spain High Court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The 75-year old tech magnate was known for his eccentric personality and political activism and was facing tax evasion charges that, if convicted, could lead to a 30-year sentence.
TheDailyBeast

The Final Hours of John McAfee

BARCELONA—John McAfee, whose unusual life ranged from brilliant tech engineer to extravagant global fugitive to eccentric jailbird, was strangely reclusive before prison officials in Spain found him dead around 6 p.m. local time—hanging by the neck in his cell in an apparent suicide. After the 75-year-old received official word at...
John McAfee’s Autopsy Reportedly Shows He Died by Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation. McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition...
Radar Online.com

John McAfee Reportedly Dead By Suicide In Barcelona Prison, Hours After Spanish Court Agreed To Extradite Controversial Software Pioneer To U.S.

Controversial computer programmer and businessman John McAfee is reportedly dead by suicide. The 75-year-old embattled tech entrepreneur allegedly killed himself in a prison in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday evening local time, according to local news outlets El Pais and El Mundo. El Pais reported that McAfee was pulled from his jail...
John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
BREAKING: Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Commits Suicide

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee killed himself in his prison cell at Brians 2 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona, according to an El País report that cites police sources. Prison guards found McAfee dead earlier today. Medical professionals have failed to resuscitate him. An investigation into his death is underway, but the...
John McAfee to Be Extradited to US From Spain

Anti-virus software mogul John McAfee was arrested in Spain last year on tax evasion charges. The Spanish High Court has now authorized his extradition to the U.S. McAfee has always denied the accusations. Spain’s High Court has approved the extradition of badboy tech entrepreneur John McAfee to the U.S. where...
John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
John McAfee Has Died of Suspected Suicide

John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. Citing prison sources, El Mundo reports that administrators found the creator of the McAfee antivirus software unresponsive in his cell, and following resuscitation efforts he was declared dead. Reuters confirmed the report this afternoon with a statement from the Catalan justice department. Gizmodo reached out to Spanish authorities for comment and we’ll update this post when we receive a reply.
A tweet from John McAfee from 2020 surfaces, claiming that if he dies in prison, it will not be suicide.

A tweet from John McAfee from 2020 surfaces, claiming that if he dies in prison, it will not be suicide. Following news that John McAfee, the British-American antivirus computer engineer, died in a Spanish jail by a possible suicide, Twitter users found McAfee’s 2020 post, which stated, “Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”
John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Reuters

Lawyer saw no sign that software mogul McAfee would kill himself

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee’s lawyer said on Thursday he had seen no sign before the entrepreneur’s death in a Spanish prison that he would take his own life. Spanish coroners were conducting an autopsy after the British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur was found dead in his cell...
Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Distractify

John McAfee Lost Much of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune Before His Death

The world may be a very different place without John McAfee's antivirus software. The software mogul was recently found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona, and Spanish authorities suggest that all indications point toward death by suicide. John was best known for founding McAfee Associates in 1987 and helping to usher in the future of software. John's huge technological legacy is hampered somewhat by legal problems, which plagued the mogul for decades following his initial success.
John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...