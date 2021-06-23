John McAfee, Founder of McAfee Antivirus, Dies in Barcelona Prison
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The tycoon John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software of the same name, was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The Catalan Department of Justice confirmed McAfee's death and, in a statement to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, said prison staff attempted to resuscitate him.www.entrepreneur.com