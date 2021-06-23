“Typographic Eye Candy”: 50 Standout Book Covers From 2020

What do Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Robert De Niro, Sting, and Calvin Klein's homes all have in common? They have partnered with Interior Designer Axel Vervoordt. The Belgian interior designer, gallerist, foundation owner, and antiquaire was born in Vlaeykensgang, Antwerp’s historic old quarter, in 1947. The birthplace of the painters Anthony Van Dyck and Jacob Jordaens played an important role to Vervoordt because his mother encouraged his development of artistic capabilities by allowing him to paint his bedroom windows and learn about the arts from the Middle Ages, Renaissance, and Baroque. His father traded horses for a living and socialized with the sophisticated classes of Europe, where Vervoordt from an early age learned about antiques from books to silver. Vervoordt began his journey into interior design from his early days as a young art collector at the age of 14 where he was at an exhibition featuring the machines of Tinguely. He couldn't afford any of it, but on the same day, he found a 16th century iron chest where it was one-tenth of the price of Tinguely. Thus, making the realization of bringing the historic art and contemporary art in design in his own practice. He likes things that have an eternal message, this essence of being.