“Typographic Eye Candy”: 50 Standout Book Covers From 2020

By Sarah Rose Sharp
Hyperallergic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». This year’s competition was juried by Gail Anderson (chair), Jennifer Morla, Paul Sahre, and Kelly Walters, who weighed entries on factors including concept, innovation, and visual elements such as typography, illustration, and information design. The winner’s gallery features an array of approaches, from minimalist to typographic, to a particular emphasis on hand-drawn covers — attributed to the sanctions placed on photoshoots by COVID-19 restrictions.

