Aly & AJ Talk About LGBTQ+ Support Ahead Of 'It Gets Better' Concert Set

By James Dinh
 8 days ago
iHeartRadio spoke to the sister duo ahead of their 'It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience' concert set on Thursday.

