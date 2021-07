New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Despite the setback suffered on the economic front due to the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic, there are some signs of the revival of economic activities as the country has entered the unlock phase. The industry has also derived its optimism from the recent report of RBI, "State of the Economy," in which the apex bank has stated that industrial production and exports have surged amid the pandemic protocols.