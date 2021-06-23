Black Composers Take Center Stage in New Orchestra of Washington’s Juneteenth Concert
A wide and impressive array of activities occurred across the U.S. this year during the nation’s first federal observance of the Juneteenth holiday. But one unique celebration, which took place on The Patio Stage at Strathmore in North Bethesda on June 19, honored the contributions of four Black composers, none of whom have yet to receive the recognition and respect they’ve so long deserved.www.washingtoninformer.com