Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Black Composers Take Center Stage in New Orchestra of Washington’s Juneteenth Concert

washingtoninformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wide and impressive array of activities occurred across the U.S. this year during the nation’s first federal observance of the Juneteenth holiday. But one unique celebration, which took place on The Patio Stage at Strathmore in North Bethesda on June 19, honored the contributions of four Black composers, none of whom have yet to receive the recognition and respect they’ve so long deserved.

www.washingtoninformer.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Composers#Orchestra Music#Center Stage#Music Concert#The New Orchestra#African American#The Washington Informer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...