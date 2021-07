In 2021, brides are opting for individualistic, personalized aesthetics when it comes to their ceremonial jewelry. For some, this means adding subtle touches of whimsy through bedazzled hair barrettes or kitschy costume jewelry to their wedding looks. But for others, this custom-shirking attitude extends to their preferences for engagement rings. Countless brides are forgoing traditional diamond rings and choosing more unique gemstones, like moonstone, for their engagement rings. With the stone’s natural celestial energy and light-reflecting iridescence, moonstone engagement rings are ideal for anyone who wants to deviate from bridal norms while also adding a bit of magic to their love story.