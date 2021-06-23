As Chicago reopens, the city is rallying around Wrigley Field and the Cubs
CHICAGO -- Wrigley Field reopened at full capacity on June 11, and Cubs fans and surrounding businesses are excited to return to normalcy. Illinois has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic for over a year. Public gatherings, such as sporting events, have been only allowed at limited capacity. The state has been reopening slowly in phases under the direction of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.upnorthlive.com