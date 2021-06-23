NY Giants 4-Year struggles summed In a nutshell

The NY Giants have not won a postseason game since Super Bowl 46, but there’s one key reason for that. The last five years have been a constant struggle for the NY Giants. The Giants have four consecutive losing seasons, with only mild progress seen from 2017 to 2020. Going from three wins to six wins in three years isn’t much of an accomplishment. The NY Giants know that and they are doing their best to correct their mistakes and move on from their troubled past of the last four years.