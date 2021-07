This past year has been a whirlwind for Addison Rae, as the social media star’s following has been steadily growing. Along the way, she’s even become friends with Kourtney Kardashian and now seems to be one of the reality TV star’s besties. Now, Rae is preparing to enter a new stage in her career, as she’ll be making her acting debut this summer in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That. The press tour for the teen comedy is about to kick off, and Rae marked the occasion with photos and, of course, a dance video on TikTok.